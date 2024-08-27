Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9,660.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.57. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $255.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 72.16%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $160,279.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,223. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOH shares. Piper Sandler lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.