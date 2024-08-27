Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.55

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.55 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$119.77 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$102.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$116.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$122.69.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.74 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.06 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 20.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.6437811 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMO. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$127.86.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

