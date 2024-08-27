Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $409,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total value of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,708 shares of company stock valued at $133,146,005 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,302.25 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $802.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,369.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,271.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,251.25. The stock has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,422.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.