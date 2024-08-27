Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 11,792 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764,912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $164,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 171 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $1,811,336 over the last three months. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.81.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $235.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.38. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

