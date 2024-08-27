Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 139,430 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,026,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $419,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock opened at $119.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.34. The stock has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 147.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $120.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 330.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

