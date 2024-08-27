Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Sanofi worth $417,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNY. Argus increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $56.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $142.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sanofi’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.