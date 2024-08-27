Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 26,209 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.89% of Lululemon Athletica worth $332,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $83,428,000 after purchasing an additional 24,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.39.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $271.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.58 and its 200-day moving average is $343.83. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

