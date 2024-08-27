Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 23,380 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,836,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.60% of CBRE Group worth $163,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $360,534.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,836,704.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $360,534.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,704.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,087. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.3 %

CBRE stock opened at $116.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.84. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $118.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.29.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

