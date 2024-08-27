Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 43,488 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,590,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.65% of Church & Dwight worth $164,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 442.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 342,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,755,000 after buying an additional 39,695 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after buying an additional 23,754 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $3,188,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,722 shares of company stock worth $23,139,816 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $101.81 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.67.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.58.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

