Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 47,008 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,008 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Hilton Worldwide worth $357,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $215.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.63. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $229.03. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

