Barclays Begins Coverage on AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

Equities researchers at Barclays started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AB. TD Cowen upped their target price on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.95.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE AB opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $35.67.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.42 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AllianceBernstein

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Christopher Hogbin sold 12,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $445,673.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AllianceBernstein news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $139,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,935.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Hogbin sold 12,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $445,673.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $348,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 29,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.