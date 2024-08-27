Barclays Begins Coverage on T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $109.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $122.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.93.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

