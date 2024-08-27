Barclays Begins Coverage on Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Victory Capital

Victory Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of VCTR opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.90. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Victory Capital by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 486.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 73,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.