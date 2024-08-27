Barclays Lowers Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $70.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Braze from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.50.

Braze stock opened at $45.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 1.07. Braze has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Braze will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $86,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,128.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $155,885.66. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 206,930 shares in the company, valued at $9,018,009.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $86,272.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,128.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,772,929 in the last three months. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Braze by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Braze by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Braze by 814.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 158,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 24,098 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

