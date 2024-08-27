Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE:BBWI opened at $35.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

