BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.38

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.38 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 20.90 ($0.28). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 20.64 ($0.27), with a volume of 293,316 shares trading hands.

BATM Advanced Communications Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61.

About BATM Advanced Communications

(Get Free Report)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Cyber, Networking, Diagnostics, and Secondary. The Cyber segment provides integrated hardware and software solutions comprising cGate, a combined network encryption and security computing platform designed for governments, defense, and mission-critical networks; and cHSM, a hardware security module that provides security for sensitive data and applications by safeguarding and managing secrets, such as digital keys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.