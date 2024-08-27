Beach Energy Limited (BEPTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Beach Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BEPTF opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Beach Energy has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

