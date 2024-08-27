Beach Energy Limited (BEPTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.
Beach Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BEPTF opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Beach Energy has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.
Beach Energy Company Profile
