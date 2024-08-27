Benchmark Raises CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) Price Target to $4.50

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s current price.

CareCloud Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CCLD opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. CareCloud has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareCloud

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CareCloud stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.66% of CareCloud worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

