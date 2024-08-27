Benchmark Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO)

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 387.80% from the stock’s current price.

Cardio Diagnostics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDIO opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. Cardio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $3.56.

Get Cardio Diagnostics alerts:

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Cardio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 34,911.87% and a negative return on equity of 415.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardio Diagnostics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.