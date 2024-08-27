Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of ABNB opened at $115.71 on Monday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.46. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $87,492.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 211,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,793,392.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $87,492.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 211,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,793,392.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $11,928,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,574 shares in the company, valued at $30,951,359.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 734,892 shares of company stock valued at $109,298,404. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

