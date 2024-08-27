Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.98) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on J. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.30) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

