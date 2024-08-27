Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for John Wood Group (LON:WG)

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.98) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.30) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.
John Wood Group Stock Down 0.5 %
Insider Buying and Selling at John Wood Group
In other John Wood Group news, insider Ken Gilmartin acquired 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £6,654.12 ($8,775.05). Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.
