Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for John Wood Group (LON:WG)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.98) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.30) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of WG stock opened at GBX 132.30 ($1.74) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.76. The company has a market capitalization of £909.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.08, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 180.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 166.70. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of GBX 117.67 ($1.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 213.20 ($2.81).

In other news, insider Ken Gilmartin purchased 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £6,654.12 ($8,775.05). 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

