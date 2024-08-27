Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Mizuho

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BYND. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $5.06.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $6.52 on Monday. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $93.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.81 million. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Beyond Meat by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

