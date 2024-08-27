BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BILL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.65.

BILL opened at $49.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BILL has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $119.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.97.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.27 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BILL will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte bought 42,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,095,500.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,750.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 17,984 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in BILL by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BILL by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BILL by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

