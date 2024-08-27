Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.74

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.74 and traded as high as C$6.24. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at C$6.15, with a volume of 1,054,244 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.68.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Robyn Bourgeois sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.22, for a total value of C$207,404.59. In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Robyn Bourgeois sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.22, for a total value of C$207,404.59. Also, Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total value of C$189,609.00. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

