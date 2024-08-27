Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.52

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.52 and traded as high as C$24.18. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$23.73, with a volume of 61,735 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDT shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bird Construction to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.75.

The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of C$873.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$772.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.9502762 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

