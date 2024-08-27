Birkenstock’s (BIRK) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $77.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $63.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Birkenstock from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Birkenstock from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group upgraded Birkenstock from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.23.

Shares of Birkenstock stock opened at $62.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.65. Birkenstock has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $64.78.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $522.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.98 million. On average, analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the first quarter worth about $702,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Birkenstock by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,469,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at $3,411,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the first quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth $4,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

