Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Senior Officer Edward John Redmond Sells 80,000 Shares

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Edward John Redmond sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$784,000.00.

Edward John Redmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Edward John Redmond sold 20,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total transaction of C$199,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Edward John Redmond acquired 438 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,920.10.

Black Diamond Group Trading Up 0.5 %

BDI stock opened at C$10.15 on Tuesday. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$5.94 and a 52 week high of C$10.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$608.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Black Diamond Group Dividend Announcement

Black Diamond Group ( TSE:BDI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.01. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of C$95.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$93.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.4201331 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BDI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

