BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.61

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and traded as high as $11.74. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 114,128 shares changing hands.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
