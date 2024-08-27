BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.61

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and traded as high as $11.74. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 114,128 shares changing hands.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 11.1% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 14,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

