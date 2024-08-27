BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.40

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.40 and traded as low as $10.38. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 134,412 shares.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.0442 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 20.7% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 37,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 681,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

