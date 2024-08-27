BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.40

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.40 and traded as low as $10.38. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 134,412 shares.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.0442 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
