BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.50.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCPC. StockNews.com cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Down 4.0 %

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $768.60 million, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.49. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 44.47, a current ratio of 44.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.14%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 388.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,054.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 376,278 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,059,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 101,513 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 49,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.