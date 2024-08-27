Block (NYSE:SQ) Given New $92.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.52.

SQ stock opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 85.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.52. Block has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.87.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Block’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Block will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $121,594.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 590,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,027,285.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $90,968.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $121,594.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 590,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,027,285.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $1,833,962. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of Block by 7.2% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 25.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 3.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 3.5% during the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

