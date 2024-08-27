Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) CEO Sells $761,227.20 in Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) CEO Phil Horlock sold 16,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $761,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,715,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Phil Horlock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Phil Horlock sold 32,159 shares of Blue Bird stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $1,573,539.87.

Blue Bird Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. Blue Bird Co. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $333.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 154.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLBD. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Bird

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blue Bird by 36.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,292,000 after purchasing an additional 505,727 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Blue Bird by 81.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,432,000 after purchasing an additional 229,004 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 279.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 415,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 305,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 329,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after buying an additional 157,468 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Stories

