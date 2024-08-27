BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC) Trading 0.3% Higher

BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.88 and last traded at C$17.83. Approximately 83,793 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 75,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.78.

BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.21.

