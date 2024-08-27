Boothe Investment Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,593 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 2.7% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 3,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $2,876,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $528.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $502.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.03 and a 1 year high of $544.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $522.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.24, for a total value of $8,906,174.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,838 shares in the company, valued at $15,377,575.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.38, for a total transaction of $478,183.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,416,298.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.24, for a total value of $8,906,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,377,575.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,680 shares of company stock worth $211,992,147 in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

