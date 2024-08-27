Boralex (TSE:BLX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.32

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.32 and traded as high as C$33.02. Boralex shares last traded at C$32.87, with a volume of 112,966 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Boralex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.44.

Get Boralex alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BLX

Boralex Trading Up 1.0 %

Boralex Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.81. The company has a market cap of C$3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

About Boralex

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.