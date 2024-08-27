BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $166.00

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 166 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 166 ($2.19), with a volume of 254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.11).

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.53.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

