Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) vs. Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Critical Analysis

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadstone Net Lease $425.82 million 8.04 $155.48 million $0.96 18.93 Braemar Hotels & Resorts $744.00 million 0.27 -$27.02 million ($1.12) -2.71

Broadstone Net Lease has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadstone Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

89.1% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Broadstone Net Lease has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Broadstone Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Broadstone Net Lease pays out 120.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays out -17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and Braemar Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadstone Net Lease 1 4 2 0 2.14 Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 1 0 0 2.00

Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus target price of $17.60, suggesting a potential downside of 3.14%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 17.76%. Given Broadstone Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Broadstone Net Lease is more favorable than Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadstone Net Lease 36.78% 4.85% 2.96% Braemar Hotels & Resorts -4.95% -11.98% -1.63%

Summary

Broadstone Net Lease beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S. states and seven properties located in four Canadian provinces across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, retail, and office property types.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

