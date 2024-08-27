Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Shares Up 1.7%

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €65.22 ($72.47) and last traded at €65.20 ($72.44). Approximately 180,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €64.14 ($71.27).

Brenntag Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €64.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €71.67.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

