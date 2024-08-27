Bridge Advisory LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bridge Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $43,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $164.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.92 and its 200-day moving average is $153.27. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $167.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

