Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital began coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 3.4 %

BLIN opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 74.05% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.