Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Westpark Capital began coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 3.4 %
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 74.05% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
