Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Brightcove Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $2.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $98.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.74. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96.

Insider Activity at Brightcove

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,581,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,031,199.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 60,700 shares of company stock valued at $121,514. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

Brightcove Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the second quarter worth about $3,114,000. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,407,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,446,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

