British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $396.03

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 396.03 ($5.22) and traded as high as GBX 411 ($5.42). British Land shares last traded at GBX 410.20 ($5.41), with a volume of 2,847,991 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLND shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 469 ($6.18) to GBX 500 ($6.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of British Land to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 432 ($5.70) to GBX 405 ($5.34) in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British Land presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 404 ($5.33).

The company has a market cap of £3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 407.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 396.03.

In other news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,286 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.53), for a total transaction of £55,668.34 ($73,412.03). Also, insider Irvinder Goodhew bought 3,504 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 412 ($5.43) per share, with a total value of £14,436.48 ($19,037.95). Insiders have purchased a total of 3,613 shares of company stock worth $1,488,767 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

