Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Scotiabank

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.86.

Shares of BRX opened at $27.32 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.20%.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,105.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

