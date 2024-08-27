Broadscale Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) Shares Up 0.2%

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. 5,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 7,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.
Broadscale Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.
Broadscale Acquisition Company Profile
Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.
