Broadscale Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) Shares Up 0.2%

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. 5,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 7,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Broadscale Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

Broadscale Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.