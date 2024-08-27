Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Up 5.1 %

BYFC opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.70. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 2.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

About Broadway Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Broadway Financial worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.