Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Up 5.1 %
BYFC opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.70. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 2.16%.
About Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
