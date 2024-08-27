Brokerages Set BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) PT at $30.00

BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

TBBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BBB Foods from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC upgraded BBB Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on BBB Foods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BBB Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised BBB Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the first quarter valued at $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in BBB Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BBB Foods by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,179,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in BBB Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TBBB opened at $32.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.75. BBB Foods has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $32.99.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

