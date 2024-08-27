Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Financial Shares in a report released on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst A. Heffron now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Financial Shares’ current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.16. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million.

OTCMKTS:CPKF opened at $18.25 on Monday. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

