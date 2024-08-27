Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Middleby Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Middleby in a report released on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $991.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.05 million. Middleby had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS.

MIDD has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. William Blair raised shares of Middleby to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.71.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $141.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.67. Middleby has a one year low of $109.59 and a one year high of $161.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.50.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 11,853.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 967,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,609,000 after buying an additional 959,272 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,360,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,835,000 after acquiring an additional 846,884 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 483,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,115,000 after acquiring an additional 406,958 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,736,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,843,000 after purchasing an additional 349,546 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

